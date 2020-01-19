Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony Parish 172 Belmont St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On January 16, 2020, Claire R. A. Bergeron passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family. She was 93 years old.



Born on October 27, 1926, she was lifelong resident of Manchester, NH. Claire worked in the local. electronic manufacturing industry, but her true passion, and her legacy is her family.



Claire was a cherished Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of a large, loud, and loving family. Despite the size of her family, she always had an ear available to listen, a shoulder available to cry on and a hug that could heal any ailment. She always made you feel like you were the special one, and you knew you were loved.



Claire was predeceased by her husband of over 65 years Marcel Bergeron, and five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her seven children, Jeannine Bergeron, Donald Bergeron, Diane Lord, Michelle Bergeron, Claudette St Cyr, Marc Bergeron and Rebecca Neuman. She was the proud Grandmother of 17 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.



This world is a lot less special without her, but heaven just got a whole lot better now that she is reunited with her husband and family. If you have loved ones in heaven, tell them that we are sorry about the noise.



ARRANGEMENTS: Her Memorial Gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester, on Monday, January 20 from 4:00P.M. to 8:00P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated in the St. Anthony Parish, 172 Belmont St., on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00A.M. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Clair's memory to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. To view Claire's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



On January 16, 2020, Claire R. A. Bergeron passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family. She was 93 years old.Born on October 27, 1926, she was lifelong resident of Manchester, NH. Claire worked in the local. electronic manufacturing industry, but her true passion, and her legacy is her family.Claire was a cherished Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of a large, loud, and loving family. Despite the size of her family, she always had an ear available to listen, a shoulder available to cry on and a hug that could heal any ailment. She always made you feel like you were the special one, and you knew you were loved.Claire was predeceased by her husband of over 65 years Marcel Bergeron, and five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her seven children, Jeannine Bergeron, Donald Bergeron, Diane Lord, Michelle Bergeron, Claudette St Cyr, Marc Bergeron and Rebecca Neuman. She was the proud Grandmother of 17 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.This world is a lot less special without her, but heaven just got a whole lot better now that she is reunited with her husband and family. If you have loved ones in heaven, tell them that we are sorry about the noise.ARRANGEMENTS: Her Memorial Gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester, on Monday, January 20 from 4:00P.M. to 8:00P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated in the St. Anthony Parish, 172 Belmont St., on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00A.M. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Clair's memory to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. To view Claire's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Jan. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close