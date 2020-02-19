Clara J. Morrisette
Exeter - Clara J. Morrisette, 104, of Exeter died Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital surrounded by her family.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 AM at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 176, Exeter, NH 03833.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2020