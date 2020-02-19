Clara J. Morrisette

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Yvonne Poliquin
  • "Aunt Clara was the last of many aunts that I had growing up..."
    - Mike Cassier
Service Information
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH
03833
(603)-772-0400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church,
corner of Front and Lincoln Streets
Exeter, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clara J. Morrisette

Exeter - Clara J. Morrisette, 104, of Exeter died Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital surrounded by her family.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 AM at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 176, Exeter, NH 03833.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.