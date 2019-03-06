Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Clara Louise Croteau, 77, of Manchester passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 27, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home, surrounded by family and loved ones after a brief illness.She was born in Manchester on October 27, 1941, the daughter of James B. and Clara E. ( Smith ) Croteau and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She grew up on the "West Side," was educated in the local school system and was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1960. Following her graduation, Clara married and raised her five children across the street from where she grew up.Clara took her passion for caring for others to the Hillsborough Nursing Home as a CNA where she retired after 25 years. She enjoyed family, gardening, cooking and baking, traveling and was a talented craftswoman. She took pride in her award-winning entries of crafts and vegetables in the Deerfield Fair. The holidays were her favorite time of the year, spoiling her children and grandchildren.Members of her family include her sons Robert Archambault (Mary Walbourne) and Michael Archambault (Rebecca Cofod), her daughters Catherine Archambault (Greg Gegen) and Marie-Anne Flowers (Craig), her grandsons Joshua Archambault and Nicholas Flowers, her granddaughters Kalyn Archambault, Jessica Cole and Madison Flowers and her great-granddaughters Izabelle and Liliana Cole as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents, Clara is preceded in death by her sister, Priscilla Parkhurst and her son Normand F. Archambault.Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, in Manchester, followed by a Memorial Service in the funeral home. Urn burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Clara's name be made to the , 166 So. River Rd. Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to Meals on Wheels, 323 Franklin St., Manchester, NH 03101.Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2019

