Clara Petronella (Hermans) Elvin died peacefully on October 6, 2020 after a short illness at the Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation Center in Manchester.
Clara was born in Garfield, New Jersey on June 23, 1927 to her parents, Corneilus Hermans and Jannetje Burghgraef Hermans, both natives of Amsterdam. She raised her family in Paramus, New Jersey until she and her husband moved to Goffstown to be near their two daughters. Clara lived at Medford Farms for 39 years.
Clara enjoyed her many years as a Red Hatter, was an avid baseball fan, and a lifetime swimmer.
She was a member of the Bethany Covenant Church and the Silver Liners Group for many years.
Clara was independent, emotionally and physically strong, resilient and positive. She was stylish and kind, generous and enthusiastic. Clara will be best remembered as a loving wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Volckmann and her husband Paul of Goffstown, and Vicki Elvin Dyer and her husband Jim of Newburyport, MA; her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward, and her five brothers; Corneilus, Nicholas, Peter, John and Theodore.
ARRANGEMENTS: There will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Disabled American Veterans
P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250-0301.
