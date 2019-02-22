Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Clare Hennessey. View Sign

WINDHAM - Sister Clare Hennessey (formerly Sister M. Clement), 91, a Sister of Mercy for 71 years, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham, New Hampshire, after a brief illness. A native of Whitefield, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen (Clark) Hennessey.



Sister Clare held a B.A. degree in education from the former Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and an M. Ed. degree from Keene State College. During her many years as a dedicated educator, Sister Clare taught at Catholic schools in New Hampshire, including Saint John in Laconia, St. Rose of Lima in Littleton, and St. Patrick in Berlin, where she also served as principal. For more than 25 years Sister Clare was a teacher at St. John Regional School in Concord, where she was also assistant principal for a time. She was active in the parish St. Vincent de Paul Society and volunteered there from its inception. After she retired in 2001, Sister Clare went to Winchester, New Hampshire, where she was involved in numerous ministries. She volunteered in the preschool at St. Joseph Regional School in Keene and the local public elementary school in Winchester. Sister Clare also visited nursing homes in Jaffrey and Winchester, serving as Eucharistic minister. At Mary Queen of Peace Parish in Winchester she helped at parish events and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society.



Sister Clare loved her students and her family, and always gave people her total care and attention. She had an infectious positive attitude and an engaging sense of humor. She was a woman of love, compassion, and Mercy.



She is survived by many nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, and the members of her Mercy community. Sister Clare was predeceased by her twin brother, Clark, and older brothers Herbert, James, and Basil.



SERVICES: Friends may call at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 21 Searles Road, Windham, New Hampshire, on Monday, February 25, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the chapel.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy - Northeast Community, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124



Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford, New Hampshire.

