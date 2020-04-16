Clarence G. "Danny" Daniels, 95, former resident of Milford, Manchester and Hillsborough, died April 11, 2020 at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, NH.
He was born in Marlborough, MA on March 2, 1925, a son of Clarence J. and Eva (Morin) Daniels.
Danny joined the U.S. Navy on his 18th birthday and proudly served his country during World War II aboard the USS Hall, in the Atlantic, where it was as one of three destroyers escorting President Franklin Roosevelt to the Teheran Conference, and in the Pacific Theater, where it was involved in the invasion of the Marshall Islands and the battle for Okinawa. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Area Service Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and the American Area World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged on November 11, 1945.
He was a member of the Riccardi-Hartshorn Post #23 American Legion and Harley-Sanford Post #4368 VFW in Milford.
Danny spent many years working in the secondary sales market, primarily in New Hampshire, Texas and Florida. His adventures took him many places, as he often chose to take the path less travelled, without knowing where that path would end.
Danny is survived by his five children: Glenn Daniels and his wife Laura, Gary Daniels and his wife Loreen, Goldie Bachelder and her husband Brian, Gordon Daniels and Gene Daniels, all of Milford, NH. Other survivors include his dear friend Patricia Dahlstrom of Derry, NH, Glenna Daniels of Milford, NH, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Danny will be interred with military honors at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. To view an online tribute, leave a condolence message, or for updated service information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 16, 2020