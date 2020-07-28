1/1
Clarie T. Hybsch
1930 - 2020
Claire T. Hybsch, 89, of Manchester, NH, died April 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Manchester, NH on June 18, 1930, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Aurore (Roy) Nicol.

Claire attended Saint Joseph High School for Girls. She was a communicant of Saint Pius X Church where she served as a CCD teacher, Ladies Guild member, and CYO chaperone. Claire enjoyed skiing, boating, traveling, RVing, sewing, and knitting.

She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years, William J. Hybsch, Sr., and her son, William J. Hybsch, Jr., both died in 2013.

Family members include two sons, Brian Hybsch and his wife, Kathy, of Auburn; Robert Hybsch and his wife, Tammy, of Belmont; her daughter, Susan Desruisseaux and her husband, Albert, of Goffstown; and her daughter-in-law, Jane Hybsch of Manchester; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, John Hybsch; a sister-in-law Margaret Nicol; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: A private mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Saint Pius X Church, Manchester, NH.

Encryptment took place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information or to view the online guest registry, please visit www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
