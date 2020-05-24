Claude Lionel Bellemare quietly slipped away into the arms of the Lord on May 13th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Claude was a loving husband, father, pepere, and friend. His jovial, kind, and gentle manner were noticed by all who met him. Claude had a smile and sense of humor that filled the room. He genuinely cared for others and was a perfect gentleman.
Born in Manchester September 2, 1938, Claude was raised with his 5 siblings by the late Marie-Rose (Turmelle) and Mathias Bellemare. Claude was a carpenter by trade and became an architectural finish carpenter in his craft. Claude was a devoted father caring for 3 children as a single dad. He later met Helene who became his partner in life and was added to the family Christmas Eve 1990.
With a zest for life, Claude and his wife Helene traveled far and wide from Hawaii, to the Mediterranean and many places in between. In his later years, he shared his time between Warner NH and Edgewater, Florida. Helene and Claude spent many days just watching the ocean waves and the birds.
Deep with faith, Claude was a devoted Catholic, and even had "St Jude" on his license plate. He was a communicant of St. Theresa's in Henniker, NH and St. Gerard's in Edgewater, FL. With God as his foundation, he demonstrated his strong moral character on a daily basis.
Claude is survived by his wife of 29 years, Helene Guay, his daughter Kelley Ellis and her husband Stan, his son Claude and his wife Jennifer (Adams), his youngest daughter Libby along with his grandchildren Yvonne, Claudia, and Emalynn. He leaves behind his sister Madeleine, and brothers John and Gerry. Claude was predeceased by his brothers Marcel, and Ivan.
He fought a good fight, he is at peace now.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.