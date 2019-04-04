Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudette E. Chabot. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Claudette E. Chabot, 57, of Manchester, quietly passed away surrounded by her family on April 3, 2019, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on Sept. 19, 1961, she was the daughter of Robert and Cecile (Paul) Chabot. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.



Through the Moore Center in Manchester, she worked at several Manchester area businesses including Jac Pac and Hannaford Supermarket. She was active with Special Olympics and collected donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.



Claudette's legacy of joy and happiness will be forever remembered by those that touched her life.



She loved to sing and be around family and friends. Her many fun activities included latch hooking, swimming and watching her favorite TV shows. Her infectious smile and laughter will always be her hallmark and she will be remembered as being eternally happy.



Family members include her mother of Manchester; six siblings, Michele Waite and husband, Henry, of Mansfield, Mass., David Chabot and wife, Denyse, of Manchester, Jocelyn Larochelle and husband, Ron, of Edgewater, Fla., Daniel Chabot and wife, Kathy, of Henniker, Jean Chabot and wife, Jocelyn, of Charleston, S.C. and Dennis Chabot and wife, Carol, of Goffstown; and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. from Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics New Hampshire, 650 Elm St., Suite 200, Manchester, N.H. 03101; or to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054



To leave a message of condolence, visit



1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 4, 2019

