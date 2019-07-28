Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Memorial service 1:00 PM Merrimack Valley Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Claudia F. Kelley, 82, of Merrimack passed away peacefully on Saturday July 20, at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson. Her faith has now become sight and she is home in heaven.



She was born in Lynn, Mass., daughter of Thomas and Marie Dolley. Claudia was raised and educated in Swampscott, Mass., graduating from Swampscott High School and went on to earn a degree in Secretarial Studies from Bryant & Stratton College. After college, she went on to work as an executive secretary at BAE Systems for more than 25 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed working at Weight Watchers and All Dogs Gym. She was often seen taking long walks with her beloved golden retrievers.



Claudia will be missed and never forgotten. She was loved by son Stephen Kelley and his wife Andrea, and son Michael Kelley. As well as her daughters Roberta Ross and son-in-law Will, Jennifer Sontag and son-in-law Richard and daughter-in-law Mary Kelley. Her beloved grandchildren are R.J. Cuthrell, Christina Kelley, Sam Kelley, Sarah Kelley, Natalie Kelley, Ariel Ross, Nathan Cuthrell, Stephanie Sontag, Mariah Sontag, Bethany Sontag, Benjamin Sontag, and Abigail Sontag. Aside from her parents, she was predeceased by her son Christopher Kelley and her daughter-in-law Maria Kelley as well as her sisters Mary Harthan and Claire Courtney.



SERVICES: A memorial service will take place at the Merrimack Valley Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 30, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Claudia's honor may be made to Humane Society of Greater Nashua 24 Ferry Rd, Nashua, NH 03064 or Feed the Children 333 N. Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73107.



