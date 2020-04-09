Clayton B. Phillips, Jr., 94 of Croydon, NH passed away on April 1, 2020. He was born in Peterborough, NH on August 25, 1925 and was married to his loving wife of 70 years Cynthia Downing Phillips, who predeceased him.
He is survived by his children Linda Dekeyrel, Alan Phillips, Marica Phillips and John Phillips, 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
While growing up in Peterborough hunting and fishing were his passions. In 1943 he joined the US Navy and became a Gunner's Mate aboard the USS Madison serving in WWII and the Korean War. He spent the next 32 years with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department with 23 years dedicated as a Conservation Officer.
Clayton was a member of the Altemont Lodge, Cheshire Mount Vernon Lodge, past Master of Mount Vernon Lodge and a Bektash Shriner.
Due to the current health and social situation, a private burial will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery and a celebration of Clayton's life will be announced at a later time.
To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 9, 2020