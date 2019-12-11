MANCHESTER - Clementina C. Gariepy, 92, of Manchester, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019.
Born in Revere, Mass., on April 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Augustin and Maria (Englese) Rendinelli.
She was educated in Malden, Mass., schools.
Before retiring in 2000, she worked for Huntleigh Security.
She was a communicant of St. Paul's Church.
Family members include her two daughters, Linda Tardif and her husband Paul, and Donna Laliberte and her husband Ray; two sons-in-law, Larry Whipple and Michael Avery; five grandchildren, Mark Laliberte, Ryan Laliberte, Dana Whipple, Tricia Rowe, and Sam Avery; her great-grandson, Owen Rowe; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Paul Creamer and Paul Gariepy; and two daughters, Paula Whipple and Shari Avery.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Friday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 5:30 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., Manchester.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 11, 2019