Clifford Anthony August, 73, of Manchester, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Jamaica Plain, Mass. on July 2, 1946 the second son to Sylvester and Beulah (Morehouse) August.
He enlisted in the US Army in 1966 and served in the 1st Signal Brigade in Long Binh, Vietnam,returning to the states in 1968 and starting his career at Verizon Communications, (formerly Bell Atlantic), as a central office technician, retiring after 35 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed skiing (never missing a season in 70 years), cycling, photography and having conquered all 100 highest peaks in New England and summiting Mt. Rainier in Washington. Cliff, along with his wife and best friend Louise, enjoyed camping trips with the children and grandchildren, gardening, hanging out by his swimming pool and the annual Vietnam retreats spent with his "comrades in arms". Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, step-father, step-grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Louise (Pappageorge) August of Manchester, his sons Christopher August and his wife Lisa of Warner and Craig August and his wife Emily Roberts of Olympia, Wash., his daughter Catherine August and her husband Seth Kiedaisch of Andover, his brother Douglas August and his wife Karen Rossow of Princeton, Mass., his step-daughter Michele Caniff and her husband Brian of Auburn and 11 grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, from 10 am to noon at the McHugh Funeral Home 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech St., in Manchester followed by a Memorial Service in the funeral home. Urn burial will follow in the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Cliff's name be made to Liberty House 75 West Baker St. Manchester, NH 03103. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2020