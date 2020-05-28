Clifford L. Eager, 94, of Manchester, passed away at the Villa Crest Nursing Home on May 25, 2020.
Clifford was born in Andover on June 24, 1925. He lived an extraordinary life. Despite growing up in multiple foster homes, he became a successful real estate investor and raised a family of three children with his beloved wife of 59 years, Phyllis. To Clifford, family was everything.
Clifford served his country with honor, joining the Marine Corp at the age of 17 and fighting in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II. In 2015, the New England Honor Flight program flew Clifford to Washington, D.C., where he was recognized and honored for his service to his country.
In all of his success, Clifford never forgot his difficult upbringing. He placed a premium on kindness and compassion and believed strongly in helping others, especially those made vulnerable by poverty.
Clifford also had a profound love for animals. He often took in and fed strays and had a special gift that enabled him to connect with animals of all kinds. He spent the last two years of his life at the Villa Crest Nursing Home, where he befriended the resident rabbit, Brady. Like so many animals before him, Brady took a liking to Clifford and enjoyed sitting on his lap for hours on end.
One of Clifford's most treasured childhood memories was when he sang "God Bless America" at his eighth-grade graduation. He had a beautiful voice. He delighted everyone over the years with that song and many others.
Clifford loved to travel and enjoyed trips to France, Belgium, and Alaska. In 2000, he fulfilled a life-long dream when he traveled to China for six weeks with his son, Gary.
Clifford's family is grateful to the staff and residents at Villa Crest for the love and care they provided him during his stay. He was loved and will be missed by all.
Clifford was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis in 2012. He is survived by his three children; Gary Eager of Manchester, Heidi Shelby of Auburn, and Holly Vance of Reno, NV. Clifford is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Chris, Charlie, Joseph, Travis, Samantha, Kelsey, Paden, and Danny; and two great grandchildren, Selena and Emily.
A private service with burial in Auburn Village Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mancheter Animal Shelter at manchesteranimalshelter.org. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Clifford was born in Andover on June 24, 1925. He lived an extraordinary life. Despite growing up in multiple foster homes, he became a successful real estate investor and raised a family of three children with his beloved wife of 59 years, Phyllis. To Clifford, family was everything.
Clifford served his country with honor, joining the Marine Corp at the age of 17 and fighting in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II. In 2015, the New England Honor Flight program flew Clifford to Washington, D.C., where he was recognized and honored for his service to his country.
In all of his success, Clifford never forgot his difficult upbringing. He placed a premium on kindness and compassion and believed strongly in helping others, especially those made vulnerable by poverty.
Clifford also had a profound love for animals. He often took in and fed strays and had a special gift that enabled him to connect with animals of all kinds. He spent the last two years of his life at the Villa Crest Nursing Home, where he befriended the resident rabbit, Brady. Like so many animals before him, Brady took a liking to Clifford and enjoyed sitting on his lap for hours on end.
One of Clifford's most treasured childhood memories was when he sang "God Bless America" at his eighth-grade graduation. He had a beautiful voice. He delighted everyone over the years with that song and many others.
Clifford loved to travel and enjoyed trips to France, Belgium, and Alaska. In 2000, he fulfilled a life-long dream when he traveled to China for six weeks with his son, Gary.
Clifford's family is grateful to the staff and residents at Villa Crest for the love and care they provided him during his stay. He was loved and will be missed by all.
Clifford was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis in 2012. He is survived by his three children; Gary Eager of Manchester, Heidi Shelby of Auburn, and Holly Vance of Reno, NV. Clifford is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Chris, Charlie, Joseph, Travis, Samantha, Kelsey, Paden, and Danny; and two great grandchildren, Selena and Emily.
A private service with burial in Auburn Village Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mancheter Animal Shelter at manchesteranimalshelter.org. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 28, 2020.