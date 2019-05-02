Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Clifton J. Wall, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester.



Born in Medfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Clifton J. Wall Sr. and Nathalie (Blood) Wall.



He was a graduate of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy. In addition, he earned two associate degrees.



Formerly of Newington and Northwood, he lived in Nashua for many years where his children were raised.



He worked most predominantly as a junior engineer for Velcro Inc. as well as being a draftsman.



He loved the outdoors and would happily bend an ear about his days of sailing in Little Bay and being on the Frontenac ski patrol.



Family members include his children, Samantha Farrow and her husband Jason of Bedford, Ethan Wall of Manchester, and Brandon Yanuskevich of Nashua; a brother, Alan E. Wall and his wife Diane of Northwood; three grandchildren Riley, Avery and Logan of Bedford; and two nephews and two great nieces.



.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held privately next month.



