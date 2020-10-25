1/
Clyde B. Hiltz
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Clyde Blanchard Hiltz, 94, passed away October 21, 2020 at the Southern NH Medical Center in Nashua, NH. He was born in a mining shack on September 14, 1926 in Torbrook, Nova Scotia, Canada, son of Hector Hiltz and Odessa (Craven) Hiltz.

Clyde grew up in Torbrook, Nova Scotia, Canada and served in the Merchant Canadian Navy from 1944-1945 at the end of WWII. In 1950, he married Ruth White and they had two children. In 1963 they moved to the United States. Clyde's career was in carpentry and he worked as a supervising carpenter for the Joseph Bennett Co. in Needham, MA. The family resided in Brookline, Londonderry, and Goffstown, NH before spending their golden years in Raymond, NH. Clyde's hobbies were puttering around his home and in his younger years, going fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Hiltz.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Terrence and Deborah Hiltz, a daughter, Elaine Whittemore, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be in the Lawrencetown Cemetery in Lawrencetown, Canada.

For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
