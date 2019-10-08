BEDFORD - Colette L. (Prud'homme) Arnold, 51, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of Lucille and Raymond Prud'homme.
Colette was a dedicated elementary school teacher, first in Pembroke and then in Londonderry. She spent the past 18 years, along with her husband, raising two incredible sons. Affectionately known to her family as the Queen of Hearts, Colette was cherished and loved by all who knew her.
Family members include her husband of 25 wonderful years, Paul Arnold of Bedford; her sons, Grant and Nolan; her mother and father, Lucille and Raymond Prud'homme of Manchester; her sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Philip Bolton of O'Fallon, Ill.; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Prud'homme of Goffstown; and her brother, Robert Prud'homme of Bedford.
The family thanks all of the wonderful and tireless caregivers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and Londonderry; the Elliot Regional Cancer Center in Manchester; the VNA of Manchester and Southern NH; the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House; as well as her loving family and friends who spent countless hours by her side during her battle.
.
SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA of Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Unit 4, Manchester, N.H. 03109.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 8, 2019