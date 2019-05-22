Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary





Born Aug. 21, 1949, in Nashua, she was the daughter of of Ernest A. and Theresa A. Paradise.



She was the wife Kenneth E. "Rick" Sandstrom for 42 years, residing in Candia. They were married in Nashua in 1977.



In 1967, Colette graduated from Nashua High School.



Colette worked for approximately 20 years at Raytheon Corp. as executive secretary. She was forced to retire in 1990 when diagnosed with MS that made it impossible for her to continue working.



Even with the progression and challenges of MS, Colette continued to be active. She loved to shop, cook, create crafts and art projects, bake and decorate cakes, go to the theater, go to the beach, ride motorcycles, 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, play at casinos, take road trips. She created her own adventures wherever she went. She mentored many, entertained all, laughed, and shared her uplifting personality with great generosity toward others. At home, Colette and her husband, Rick, had many dogs (always two at a time) and provided a loving home for each pair in their own turn.



Colette was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Pierre G. "Peter" Paradise.



Family members include her husband, Rick Sandstrom of Candia; her sister, Suzette Brown of Ocala, Fla.; her three nephews, Keven C. Brown of Greenville, Keith "Bubba" Brown of Prescott, Ariz., and Kent and his wife Tina Brown from Milford; three grandnieces, Bianca, Hannah, and Kylee Brown and several cousins. Colette also left friends wherever she went and a cadre of close and devoted friends with whom she had special relationships.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours and no formal services at this time. She will be interred at the convenience of her family at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Roure 3, Boscawen, at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MS Society, ASPCA, Spinal Cord Injury foundation/Christopher Reeves Foundation, or send to Kenneth Sandstrom, P.O. Box 116, 72 Baker Road, Candia, N.H. 03034.



To view an online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com



