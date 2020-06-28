My heart sunk when I heard about Colins passing. I have fond memories of him from high school. Most that still make me laugh to this day. He was a bright light and a clever man among the masses. Always quick with a smile.

I know this is a difficult time. I wish I could make all the hurt disappear. You are a strong family and Im so glad you have each other for support and love. My deepest condolences.

Karen Argie