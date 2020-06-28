Colin S. O'Neil
1978 - 2020
Colin Shawn O'Neil, age 41, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born July 17, 1978, in Manchester, New Hampshire to Shawn and Christine O'Neil. Colin was a lifelong sports fanatic of everything from corn hole to basketball, with an extremely competitive spirit whether as a player, coach, or spectator. He had an unforgettable sense of humor and deep love for music. Above all else Colin was an amazing father who loved his children more than anything in the world. He taught them to never let the words "I love you" go unsaid, and that it's ok to make mistakes. They will carry those lessons with them forever.

Colin is predeceased by his father, Shawn O'Neil, and his grandmother Celia O'Neil, and survived by his two children, Carlee O'Neil and Shawn O'Neil; his mother, Christine O'Neil; his sister Caitlin O'Neil; his brother Corey O'Neil and his brother's wife Candice; his grandfather, Denis O'Neil; his former wife, Lauren O'Neil; several nephews and his niece; and the many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved and adored him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Carlee and Shawn's college education may be made to a memorial fund established for his two children: https://go.fidelity.com/4g9f9

A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.

J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 625-6436
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
I only knew Colin for a short time but he will be missed and leaves a hole for those who knew him. He always had a kind word and a smile to offer. Rest In Peace my friend.
Jim Natali
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
My heart sunk when I heard about Colins passing. I have fond memories of him from high school. Most that still make me laugh to this day. He was a bright light and a clever man among the masses. Always quick with a smile.
I know this is a difficult time. I wish I could make all the hurt disappear. You are a strong family and Im so glad you have each other for support and love. My deepest condolences.
Karen Argie
