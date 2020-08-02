Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend;
Colleen P. (Perron) Armstrong, 70, beloved wife of Paul D. Armstrong with whom she recently celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 27th. She enjoyed a full life, often surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A longtime resident of Lowell MA, she was born to the late Bernard C. and the late Estelle (Parent) Perron.
A student of the Immaculate Conception school, Colleen was a 1969 graduate of Lowell High School, where she was a proud member of the Girl Officers Club. Later in life, Colleen went on to earn her Associate of Science degree from Middlesex Community College.
She worked for many years as an office manager for Northeastern Consulting Forestry Services. Additionally, she had a lengthy career as a transportation specialist for Lowell schools. Colleen made many lifelong connections with the students and teachers of St. Joseph High School, as well as many other Lowell schools where she was known and loved.
Colleen participated in numerous social organizations where she made many friends throughout the years. Amongst these many groups were the Women's Club of St. Rita's Parish in Lowell, The Red Hat Society, Merrimack Friends and Family, Merrimack Senior Citizens Club and Our Lady of Mercy Ladies' Guild in Merrimack, NH.
Aside from spending as much time as possible with her family, Colleen's interests included her love of Lake Winnipesaukee and a passion for genealogy. She spent summers at her family's vacation home for more than 60 years at Lake Shore Park in Gilford, NH. Not surprisingly, she was once crowned "Miss Lake Shore Park" in a local beauty pageant.
Later in life, she inherited her father's passion for genealogy and ancestry. Her father had traced their ancestry back several centuries with deep French and French-Canadian roots. Colleen worked tirelessly to trace the reach of her very large family, often reuniting cousins and other family members who maintain strong bonds thanks to her efforts.
Colleen's family was the center of her world and as the Matriarch of her family, she was the glue that held us together and will forever be our guiding light.
In addition to her beloved husband Paul, Colleen is survived by 4 loving children: Mark Armstrong and his wife Holly of Dracut, MA; Keith Armstrong and his wife Sherrie of Chelmsford, MA; Justine Matte and her husband John of Merrimack, NH; and Heather Armstrong and her fiance Steven Munroe of Townsend, MA; an extremely proud and enthusiastic Grandma to 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren: Katlynn (Armstrong) Wageling, Tyler Armstrong, Rachel Armstrong, Rileigh Armstrong, Stephanie Matte, Julia Matte, Ethan Matte, Morgan Armstrong, Brady Matte, Marissa Matte, Leah Munroe and great grandchildren Emma, Eleanor and Sarah Wageling; Colleen is also survived by her 4 sisters: Gloria Allard of Seattle WA; Dianne Callahan and her husband Tim of Portsmouth NH; Pamela Stoddard and her husband Butch of Gilford NH and Christine Pilgram of Salt Lake City, UT; and many nieces and nephews whom she held very dear to her heart. She is also survived by beloved family members: Beth Perron of Ipswich MA; Sandra Garneau and her husband Lee of Hudson NH; Michael Armstrong and his wife Joan of Lowell MA and Eileen Armstrong of San Francisco CA.
Colleen is predeceased by her late brothers John C. Perron and Bernard C. Perron Jr. as well as in-laws Robert and Maureen Armstrong, Edward Allard and Michael Callahan.
