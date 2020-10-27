Collette R. Poirier, 73, a former longtime resident of Manchester, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Oceanside Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hampton. Collette was born in Manchester on June 26, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Marcel and Angelina (Racicot) LaLiberte. Collette was especially close with her father, and spoke lovingly about him for her entire life.
Collette was raised in Manchester and graduated from the Villa Augustina School in Goffstown, where she made lifelong memories, and often shared stories of her time spent there. As an adult, she was a wonderful and caring mother. She also worked in the lunch program at Jewett Street Elementary School in Manchester for many years.
A devout Catholic, she was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Manchester. She also was a proud member of the charitable sorority Beta Sigma Fi. All will remember Collette as a wonderful hostess who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She leaves behind two daughters, Jessica Austin of Hampton, and Jennifer Poirier of New York, NY, Jessica's husband Brent Austin, and her two beloved grandchildren, Avery and Evan.
A graveside service will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to The Cure Starts Now in honor of her grandson Evan, who is currently battling cancer. To donate, please go to: https://thecurestartsnow.salsalabs.org/heroes/p/evanaustinstributepage/index.html
. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Collette's memorial website, sign her tribute wall, or for directions.