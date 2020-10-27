1/1
Collette R. (LaLiberte) Poirier
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Collette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Collette R. Poirier, 73, a former longtime resident of Manchester, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Oceanside Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hampton. Collette was born in Manchester on June 26, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Marcel and Angelina (Racicot) LaLiberte. Collette was especially close with her father, and spoke lovingly about him for her entire life.

Collette was raised in Manchester and graduated from the Villa Augustina School in Goffstown, where she made lifelong memories, and often shared stories of her time spent there. As an adult, she was a wonderful and caring mother. She also worked in the lunch program at Jewett Street Elementary School in Manchester for many years.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Manchester. She also was a proud member of the charitable sorority Beta Sigma Fi. All will remember Collette as a wonderful hostess who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She leaves behind two daughters, Jessica Austin of Hampton, and Jennifer Poirier of New York, NY, Jessica's husband Brent Austin, and her two beloved grandchildren, Avery and Evan.

A graveside service will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to The Cure Starts Now in honor of her grandson Evan, who is currently battling cancer. To donate, please go to: https://thecurestartsnow.salsalabs.org/heroes/p/evanaustinstributepage/index.html. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Collette's memorial website, sign her tribute wall, or for directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved