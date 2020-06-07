Conrad Emile Lafond
Conrad Emile Lafond passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Conrad shared the last 67 years with the love of his life, Vivian (Lanseigne) Lafond, and together they experienced many travel adventures, were blessed with countless friendships, and provided an example of true love and partnership for all to admire. He was most proud of the legacy they've created of 7 children, 15 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Born in Manchester to Lucien Lafond and Louise (Desmarais) Lafond, he graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1950. His parents and his three brothers, Robert, Paul and Roland, predeceased him. He was also predeceased by an infant daughter and an infant son.

Conrad was a serial entrepreneur - he had a venturous streak and was always up for trying new things. During his working years he owned several businesses, including the Corner Cash Market, Lafond Auctioneers and Lafond Auto Sales. He loved to buy and sell real estate, antiques and used cars. He was also employed at Cote Brothers Bakery, was a driver and Union President of Continental Trailways, a top salesman at Nault's and Dreyer Holloway Mercedes Benz, and the Vice President of Special Transit Services within Easter Seals of NH.

Conrad was a faithful communicant at St. Catherine's Parish in Manchester, and was a member of the choir for many years, along with his daughter Susan. He would often be found singing around the house, to the grandkids, and while sitting at the player piano. He was a self-proclaimed expert at Cribbage, a hobby that he has passed along to the entire family. He had a unique ability to bring joy and positivity wherever he went.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind two sons - David and his wife Holly (Sheridan) Lafond, Dennis and his wife Celeste (Beaulieu) Lafond, and five daughters - Susan Lafond, Diane and her husband Dave Rousseau, Donna and her husband Peter Marx, Michelle Morin, and Lisa and her husband Jim Stanton.

He was a loving Papa to Kristen, Ryan, Ashley, Nathan, Joshua, Jaclyn, Olivia, Morgan, Jillian, Paige, Jeffrey, Scott, Emily, Sara and Craig. His lap was the favorite place for his great-grandchildren - Liam, Lainey, Mitchell, Ellie, Logan, Makenzie and Maya. He also has 4 more great grandchildren on the way. Despite his absence, all of his great grandchildren will know him by the stories we will tell and the memories we will recount about his dazzling spirit.

A memorial mass will be held to celebrate his life once the current pandemic conditions have cleared.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Easter Seals of NH.

The Connor Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of arrangements.

For more information or to view the online guestbook visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 6, 2020
Your wonderful family will always be a tribute to this memorable man. I know youll find strength in your love for one another. Peace and love to all.
Janet Kirste Cahall
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
Just want to express our sadness at cokes passing. God bless the family. Vivian and your family you are in our prayers.
Jan and Andy Verville
Friend
