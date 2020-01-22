WAUSAUKEE, Wis. - Conrad P. Larochelle, 74, of Wausaukee, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in his home.
Born in Manchester, N.H., on March 18, 1945, he was the son of the late Napoleon and Yvette (Morel) Larochelle.
He served his country in the U.S. Army as a communications radio specialist. Conrad was honorably discharged as an E4 in rank.
Conrad met his wife Linda and was married Oct. 22, 1966. They moved to Coleman in 1979.
Before retiring in 2014, Conrad worked as a truck driver.
He was passionate about fishing, hunting, and woodworking. Conrad would tell everyone he knew to keep smiling and laughing.
Family members include his wife, Linda; his son, Anthony (Kimberley) Larochelle of Menominee, Mich.; his daughter, Justine (Corwyn) Hodge of Lena; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Grace Villiard of Bedford, N.H., and Irene (Bill) Bergeron of Hooksett, N.H.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, Julien "Rocky" Larochelle.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Jan. 25, at noon in Community Lutheran Church, McAllister, until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Pastor Paul Hueter will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Countryside Grooming and Boarding, W6975 County Road W, Crivitz, Wis. 54114.
Roubal Funeral Home, Wausaukee, Wis., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 22, 2020