Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in Manchester on April 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Naomi (Young) Treacy. She was educated in Manchester and worked as a supervisor for N.E. Telephone Co. for 31 years before retiring.



Constance was a volunteer for the Red Cross, Girl Scouts, Animal Rescue League, Telephone Pioneers of America and Retired Seniors Volunteer Program. She enjoyed time spent traveling cross country in the United States as well as Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Venezuela and Bermuda. She also enjoyed reading, cooking and was an animal lover.



Constance is survived by two cousins, Barbara Parker and Barbara Breaux.



There are no calling hours and all services will be private. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the funeral arrangements.







BEDFORD - Constance A. Gagnon, 85, of Bedford, died March 11, 2019 at Courville of Manchester.Born in Manchester on April 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Naomi (Young) Treacy. She was educated in Manchester and worked as a supervisor for N.E. Telephone Co. for 31 years before retiring.Constance was a volunteer for the Red Cross, Girl Scouts, Animal Rescue League, Telephone Pioneers of America and Retired Seniors Volunteer Program. She enjoyed time spent traveling cross country in the United States as well as Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Venezuela and Bermuda. She also enjoyed reading, cooking and was an animal lover.Constance is survived by two cousins, Barbara Parker and Barbara Breaux.There are no calling hours and all services will be private. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close