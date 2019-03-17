BEDFORD - Constance A. Gagnon, 85, of Bedford, died March 11, 2019 at Courville of Manchester.
Born in Manchester on April 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Naomi (Young) Treacy. She was educated in Manchester and worked as a supervisor for N.E. Telephone Co. for 31 years before retiring.
Constance was a volunteer for the Red Cross, Girl Scouts, Animal Rescue League, Telephone Pioneers of America and Retired Seniors Volunteer Program. She enjoyed time spent traveling cross country in the United States as well as Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Venezuela and Bermuda. She also enjoyed reading, cooking and was an animal lover.
Constance is survived by two cousins, Barbara Parker and Barbara Breaux.
There are no calling hours and all services will be private. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019