Constance A. (Macomber) Richards
10,1937 - 2020
Constance A. (Macomber) Richards passed away peacefully at Derry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on May 12, 2020. Formally of Londonderry, NH and Salem, NH, she was born in Providence, RI to the late Barbara (Macomber) Bridge and Lester Macomber on May 10,1937. After living in Bermuda for 17 years, she worked for Northeast Rehabilitation in Salem for 25 years.

She leaves a sister, Diane Johnson and her husband Fred of Londonderry; her brother, Robert Macomber and his wife Joyce of Kennebunk, ME; and a niece and several nephews.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held in the Pillsbury Cemetery in Londonderry. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Pillsbury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
