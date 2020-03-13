Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Cecile "Connie" LaPerle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Constance "Connie" C. (Lacerte) LaPerle, 75, of Manchester, passed away suddenly at her residence on March 10, 2020.



She was born in Manchester on October 1, 1944, the daughter of the late Herve and Violet (Lacourse) Lacerte Sr. She had worked for Osram Sylvania for 25 year. She was the widow of Andrew "Chuck" LaPerle. Connie loved her cats and enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and taking walks. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Herve Lacerte Jr. and Richard Lacerte, and by a sister, Janet Lacerte.



Family members include three brothers, Normand Lacerte of Manchester, Roger Lacerte of Manchester, and Armand Lacerte of Goffstown; five sisters, Theresa Bouchard of ME, Doris Decato of Manchester, Priscilla Abdelnaby of CA, Suzanne Turgeon of Weare, and Patricia Russell of Manchester; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



A memorial gathering will take place at the Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Tuesday from 3 to 6 PM with a memorial service to follow at 6 PM in the chapel. Urn burial will take place in Mt. Calvary cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter at

