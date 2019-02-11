Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance E. Monahan. View Sign

Constance E. Monahan, 79, of Fremont, NH, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, in High Point Hospice, Haverhill, MA. She was born in Melrose, MA on September 6, 1939, a daughter of Winston and Bertha (Evans) Emery. Constance graduated Melrose high School in the class of 1957 and went on to attend the Chandler Business School for Women in Boston. She proudly served 25 years with AIG in Manchester as an executive Secretary to many Vice Presidents of the company. Constance Enjoyed reading, taping TV shows, traveling, caring for the house and visiting the Fremont Library.







She is survived by one son, Kevin Monahan and his wife Linda; two grandsons, Nick Monahan and his wife Dannie and Pat Monahan; two granddaughters, Shelbie Nault and her husband Justin and Kelly-Jo Monahan and three great-grandchildren, Owen and Kieran Monahan and Harvey Nault. Constance is predeceased by her husband Richard "Cy" Monahan; two sons, David and Tom Monahan and her sister, Judith May.



Following cremation, a celebration of life will be February 24, 2019 from 1 - 4pm at the home of Constance. The burial will take place in the spring in the Village Cemetery of Fremont. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01710. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,

15 Birch Street

Derry , NH 03038

(603) 432-2801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 11, 2019

