Constance Evelyn (Fay) Kukla passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Bouvier) Fay. Raised and educated in Manchester, she met and married the love of her life, the late Thomas Kukla.



A dedicated wife, mother, mimi, sister, aunt, and friend, Constance's family was paramount in her life. She especially loved traveling with her husband, children, and extended family.



A talented interior decorator, Constance took great pride in decorating a warm and welcoming home for her family. During the warmer months, Constance tended to her flower and vegetable gardens. A gifted artist, Constance relished arts and crafts of any kind; most notably ceramics, cake decorating, oil painting and arranging flower bouquets. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, visiting local beaches and mountains, and antiquing with her sister, Gloria.



A devout Catholic, Constance found great strength in her Christian faith. Constance will be best remembered for her generous heart and love of family.



Constance is survived by two daughters, Pamela Reed and husband James of Newport, Vt., and Laura Hutchison and husband Mark of Easton, Mass.; two sons, David Kukla and wife Heidi of Concord, and Thomas Kukla and wife Julie of Deerfield; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer, Grant, Katherine, Brian, Kyle, Melissa, Jarad, Joshua, Tyler, Connor, Nicholas, Nathan, Christian, and Chandler; four great-grandchildren, Molly, Jackson, Everette, and Norah; two sisters, Pauline Motyl and Gloria Briand; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.



In addition to her parents, Constance was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage; sister, Helen Montminy; and three brothers, Lawrence, Albert, and Maurice Fay.



SERVICES: Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .



To view Constance's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



