Constance I. Dube
1938 - 2020
Constance I. Dube, 82, died September 4, 2020 at St. Teresa Nursing Center after a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1938, in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Grace (LaFrance) Carignan.

She was married for 51 years to the love of her life, Armand, who died November 2, 2007. Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother Alphonse H. Carignan and her sister Pauline O. Veilleux.

She was educated in Manchester and graduated from Holy Angels Elementary and Ste. Marie High School. She was a retiree of Verizon after 33 years.

Her family was the center of her life especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and generous person giving of herself to those who needed her.

She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Cifone and her son-in-law Christopher; son Eugene Dube and daughter-in-law Nora; six granddaughters Alexis, Johanna, Ashley, Madison, Isabella and Olivia; two grandsons Mark & Jeffrey Cifone; great-granddaughters Avery Renee & Gianna Rose, & great-grandsons Cameron Armand & Mason Dean ; as well as various aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Calling hours for Constance will be held on Wednesday, September 9th from 4 PM - 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua, 172 Belmont St. Manchester NH, with committal prayers to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery.

Please note current restrictions are limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To view Constance's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
SEP
10
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
SEP
10
Burial
11:00 - 11:30 AM
St. Augustin Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
September 7, 2020
Aunt Connie was a treasure, during my childhood I admired her, she became not only my cousin but a true friend. My sincerest sympathies go out to Danielle, Geno and your family.
I will always carry our special times before she passed. Much Love, Christine Macrigeanis
Christine Macrigeanis
Family
September 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of Aunt Connie's passing. We are sending our love, thoughts, and prayers to Danielle, Ginno, and the rest of the family! She was very loved, and will be missed dearly!

With Love from Sue Nippert and daughters, Charlene, Missy, and Sheri
Sue Nippert
Family
September 7, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts n prayers are with you Daniel and Ginno. I have so many memories of growing up with our big family gatherings. Love, Higs and prayers sent your way.
Charlene Cager
Family
September 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Connie's passing. Losing a parent is so very difficult. Connie was my Godmother and always made me feel so special. I will always remember her hearty laugh and beautiful smile. Sending my deepest condolences.
Karen Macrigeanis Champlin
Family
September 6, 2020
I was deeply saddened to read of Connie's passing. Some of the happiest memories of my childhood were of the HUGE, boisterous, happy gatherings of the LaFrance tribe..the music, the smokes and beers...the young kids, us, always so MANY, and of course, Aunt Grace, Uncle Al, and Pauline, and Connie (always laughing and joining in the party. I miss Connie. My sympathies go out to the entire family.
With Best wishes to all.

Ed (Edward, Eddie) LaFrance
Ed LaFrance
Family
September 6, 2020
My thoughts are with you all at this time. We all have memories of Connie that we will treasure and they will never fade. Love Joey Pearson
Joey Pearson
Family
September 6, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. We send our deepest sympathies to all. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Melanie & Chuck DeVuono
Melanie DeVuono
Family
September 5, 2020
Sending our sympathy to Daniel and Ginno for the loss of your loved one. Our prayers our with you in your time of grief. Sincerely, The Clinton Family
Patricia Hill
Family
