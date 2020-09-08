I was deeply saddened to read of Connie's passing. Some of the happiest memories of my childhood were of the HUGE, boisterous, happy gatherings of the LaFrance tribe..the music, the smokes and beers...the young kids, us, always so MANY, and of course, Aunt Grace, Uncle Al, and Pauline, and Connie (always laughing and joining in the party. I miss Connie. My sympathies go out to the entire family.

With Best wishes to all.



Ed (Edward, Eddie) LaFrance

Ed LaFrance

Family