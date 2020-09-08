Constance I. Dube, 82, died September 4, 2020 at St. Teresa Nursing Center after a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1938, in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Grace (LaFrance) Carignan.
She was married for 51 years to the love of her life, Armand, who died November 2, 2007. Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother Alphonse H. Carignan and her sister Pauline O. Veilleux.
She was educated in Manchester and graduated from Holy Angels Elementary and Ste. Marie High School. She was a retiree of Verizon after 33 years.
Her family was the center of her life especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and generous person giving of herself to those who needed her.
She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Cifone and her son-in-law Christopher; son Eugene Dube and daughter-in-law Nora; six granddaughters Alexis, Johanna, Ashley, Madison, Isabella and Olivia; two grandsons Mark & Jeffrey Cifone; great-granddaughters Avery Renee & Gianna Rose, & great-grandsons Cameron Armand & Mason Dean ; as well as various aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Calling hours for Constance will be held on Wednesday, September 9th from 4 PM - 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua, 172 Belmont St. Manchester NH, with committal prayers to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery.
Please note current restrictions are limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
To view Constance's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net
