Constance L. Hayes
1929 - 2020
Connie was born in West Bridgewater, MA January 24, 1929 to Richard Patrick Leonard of Brockton, MA and Constance Mary Brady of Newburyport and Brockton, MA. After a divorce that took place shortly after Connie's birth, her mother remarried to George Bailey Butland of Onset and Brockton, MA.

Connie graduated from Brockton High School and Colby College in Waterville, Maine. She lived in New York City where she was employed as an Executive Secretary. She married Richard S. Hayes, Jr. of Montclair, NJ and with him had five children. She and her family lived variously in Ridgewood. NJ, Hingham, MA. Peterborough, NH, Marshfield, MA, Grantham, NH, Hopkinton, NH and finally at the Birch Hill Terrace Continuing Care Retirement Community in Manchester, NH where she succumbed to the ravages of Covid 19 on May 23, 2020.

She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia, a son, Christopher and a granddaughter, Alison. She is survived by Richard, her adoring husband of 65 years, her 4 surviving children and their spouses, Rosemary and her husband, Paul Santos of Albion, RI, Beth and her husband, Denis Dillon of Rye, NH, Amy and her husband Michael Valenti of Dover DE, Peter and his wife Laura Stackhouse of New York City, a daughter-in-law, Julie Hayes of Greenland, NH and ten loving grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held for her at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Birch Hill Terrace Benevolent fund or to the Wounded Warriors project. Her entire life was devoted to raising and caring for her husband and their family. The party will never be the same without her.

Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.


Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
May 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss Beth and everyone. She was a wonderful woman.
Scott Wells
Friend
