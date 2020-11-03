1/1
Constance L. (Clement) Peterson
1937 - 2020
Constance Lorraine (Clement) Peterson 82, of Manchester, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 2, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with an autoimmune disease.

She was born in Manchester on November 16, 1937 and was the daughter of Louis E. and Rose A. (Bergeron) Clement. She was a graduate of Pembroke Academy class of 1955.

She was married to James W. Peterson, Jr. for 25 years prior to his death in 1987.

Connie was a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Manchester. She was a kind soul who loved her family and friends fiercely, always had a smile on her face and would make you laugh even in the gravest of times.

She is survived by her sister, Germaine Clement of Manchester; her brother-in-law, David Peterson of Boscawen; her son, Michael Peterson and his wife, Kristine Peterson. of Manchester; her daughter, Jennifer (Peterson) Langevin and her husband, William Langevin, of Goffstown; her granddaughter, Jessica Aubin and her husband, Sam Aubin, of Manchester; her granddaughters, Elisha, Ashlyn, and Kailey Langevin of Goffstown; her sister-in-law Sue Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester will be Friday, November 6th from 5 to 7 p.m. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7th, at 10 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Catholic Charities of New Hampshire.

To send an online message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
7
Service
Pine Grove Cemetery
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
