Constance M. (Hebert) Hamel, 93, of Chester, died May 13, 2020, losing her battle with heart disease. She was sharp as a tack right up to the end: she loved her crossword puzzles, her books, her dog, the birds that visited her feeders, and her nightly glass of Chardonnay. She was a fighter and did not "go gentle into that good night." She is sorely missed.
She was born in Manchester on March 12, 1927, the eldest daughter of Gaudias J. and Jeannette A. (Noury) Hebert. She attended schools in Manchester and Goffstown, took training as a Nurse at Notre Dame Hospital, and graduated in 1955 with a B.S. in Nursing from St. Anselm College in the first class that admitted women. She worked at Boston Floating Hospital following graduation. In December 1956 she married the love of her life, Albert W. Hamel, and embarked on her life as a military wife. Together they had 5 children. She was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest was school-aged, then she went back to work as a registered nurse. She retired from nursing in 1985.
After retiring, she and Al discovered a new passion: genealogy. They joined the American-Canadian Genealogy Society (ACGS) in Manchester, and each in turn served in various posts within that organization. Genealogy continued to intrigue her even after she finished researching her family's lineage, and she delighted in helping others with their searches. She also won many blue ribbons for her African Violets.
She is survived by her five children, Albert Hamel (Miriam), Denis Hamel, Julie Wagner (Richard), Adele Remillard, and Lise Hamel (Scott), her daughter-in-law, Catherine Hamel, 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two more great-grandchildren due by the end of the year, and two siblings: her sister, Jeanne Masse (Eugene), and her brother, Louis Hebert (Constance), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Col. (Ret) Albert W. Hamel, her parents, a beloved son-in-law, Thomas R. Remillard, and her youngest brother, Alexander J. Hebert.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors, and case managers at Parkland Medical Center in Derry for all their loving care and support of her during her final illness.
There will be no calling hours due to the current pandemic. Interment and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 18, 2020.