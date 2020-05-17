Constance M. O'Connor passed away on May 3, 2020 at the age of 76 from complications of Covid-19. Born in Boston, MA on August 15, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Constance (Lubby) White. She was raised and educated in Boston, MA. Constance graduated from Boston Trade High School. After high school Connie married Charles O'Connor Jr and moved to Raymond, NH where she lived for forty years. While raising her children her employment included caring for the elderly in nursing homes and eventually following her passion in breeding dogs. In her leisure years she moved to South Berwick, ME to live with her oldest son and his wife. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, and watching TV and movies.



She is survived by her son Charles E. O'Connor III and his wife Lori, her son Kenneth M. O'Connor and his daughters Victoria and Cassidy, her son Richard P. O'Connor and his wife Kelcie and their daughter Alyssa, her son Brian J. O'Connor and his son Brian Jr. and daughter Elizabeth, her sister Carol White McLaughlin and her husband Joseph, her brother Leonard White, her brother-in-laws David Woodbury, David O'Connor and Robert O'Connor and his wife Sharon, her beloved Pomeranian Mira, and many nieces and nephews She is predeceased by her sister Linda White Woodbury.







She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, there are no calling hours. There will be a celebration of her life to be announced at a later date when all who loved her can attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NHSPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Arrangements are under the direction of Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St. Raymond, NH.



