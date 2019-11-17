Constance O. Fitzwater, 92, of Manchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Catholic Medical Center. She was born in Manchester, on September 1, 1927, to the late Joseph and Bertha (Beede) Lanctot.
She graduated from Central High School in 1945. She went to Sacred Heart training for nursing after WWII and joined the Cadet Corps. She spent her career for 26 years as a dental assistant with a private practice until retirement in 1976.
Connie and her husband moved to California for 13 years before returning to Manchester to be closer to family in 1988. She was an avid golfer and long-time member of Intervale Country Club. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting, crafts, stenciling, and knitting.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Harold C. Fitzwater in 2002, and her brother Roger Lanctot and sister Gloria Dupuis.
Connie leaves behind her brothers Joseph Lanctot of FL and Raymond Lanctot of CA, and her sister Jacqueline Vercauteren of AZ. She also leaves behind 21 nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and many great-great nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 9 - 11 am at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11 am. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum.
To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 17, 2019