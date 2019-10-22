KEENE - Constance S. Kenney, 99, a former long-time resident of Swanzey, passed away peacefully in Keene, NH on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Woodsville, NH on Dec. 16, 1919, the daughter of Henry G. Smith and Hazel (Beattie) Smith.
Constance grew up in the Woodsville, NH area and attended local schools. She was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree, with the class of 1941. She had also lived in Rumney, Fitzwilliam, and Marlborough, NH and the past few years she lived in Keene.
Constance was a librarian and was the owner of the Homestead Bookshop in Marlborough, NH for many years. She was an avid reader and Scrabble player and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three sons, Harry E. Kenney III of Marlborough, NH, Robert J. Kenney of Swanzey, NH and Peter Kenney and his wife Sarah Downing of Walpole, NH; two daughters Judy K. Britton of Keene, NH and Janet K. Buckbee and her husband Frank of Hillsdale, N.Y.; thirteen grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harry E. Kenney Jr. and her brother, Robert G. Smith.
.
SERVICES: Graveside services will be held at the North Monroe Cemetery, Littleton Road, Monroe, NH on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 1 p.m.
There are no visiting hours.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, NH, www.foleyfuneralhome.co, is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 22, 2019