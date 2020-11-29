Cora Der Koorkanian, 86, died Nov. 17 in Spokane, Wash., surrounded by her family.



She was born Jan. 28, 1934, inBucharest, Romania, the youngest of nine siblings.



Cora and her family survived the Holocaust and in 1950 left Romania for Israel, where she graduated from the Tel HaShomer Military School of Nursing and worked as an RN in pediatrics. She left Israel for New York City to work at Mt. Sinai Hospital and from there moved to Brazil to work in research.



She married George Der Koorkanian, a member of the U.S. Foreign Service, in 1976, and they spent 31 wonderful years together. Cora and George traveled the world, living overseas in Thailand and Germany and settled with their daughter in Manchester, N.H., after George's retirement.



In 2016, Cora moved to Spokane to be close to family. She quickly made numerous friends in the community and enjoyed spending much time with her grandchildren, who could walk to her house.



Cora is survived by her daughter, Diana Koorkanian-Sauders, son-in-law, Robert Sauders, grandchildren, Joshua and Naomi, and numerous nieces and cousins in Israel and France.



Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation Emanu-El (Spokane) Sustainability Fund, the Temple Beth Shalom (Spokane) Yom HaShoah Fund or to support the needs of refugees through HIAS or World Relief Spokane.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store