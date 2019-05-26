Cora E. Chapman, 95, formerly of Hooksett, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 23, 2019, at The Manor at Birch Hill.
She was born in Limington, Maine, on March 21, 1924 to Chester and Lillian (Deshon) Holmes.
She was raised and educated in Stoughton, Mass., before returning to Limington, Mass., to raise her family. She moved to Hooksett, N.H., 50 years ago. She spent her career as a bookkeeper in Limington and Hooksett, retiring from Riley's Sport Shop.
She was a former school board member in Limington and an active member in her church. She was an excellent crafter who enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and counted cross stitch.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald H. Chapman, as well as a daughter, Donna Lee Chapman and brother-in-law, Gerald Chapman, daughter-in-law, Dale (Melaugh) Chapman; as well as her siblings, Clayton Holmes and wife Jean, Lillian Audrey (Holmes) Eagles and husband, David, and Chester Holmes Jr.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Donald and Jerry Chapman of Griffin, Ga., Brenda and Robert Walker of Standish, Maine, and Geraldyn and Gary Archambault of Candia, N.H.; sister-in-laws, Ruth (Chapman) Carpenter and her husband, Bernard of Parsonsfield, Maine, and Ann Holmes of Middleboro, Mass.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: A graveside committal will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cora's name to the Congregational Church of Hooksett, 5 Veterans Drive, Hooksett, NH 03106.
To view Cora's online tribute, to send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2019