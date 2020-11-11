Corey J. Kneeland, 61, passed away in his sleep on Nov.8, 2020. Born in Calais, ME on Dec.27, 1958, he was the son of the late Bradley Kneeland and Anne Sprague. He shared 44 years of his life with his wife , Deborah (Kurylak) Kneeland.
Corey was raised in Manchester and was a part of Manchester Memorial High School Class of 1977. He worked as a glazier for most of his career, his employers over the years include Portland Glass, Granite State Glass, Triumph and Glass America. He most recently worked for Smith Pump Company.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and friends. Along with listening to music, sports and the outdoors.
Some of his fondest memories were made while dirt biking, riding his Harley, and cruising around in his 1972 Chevelle SS.
Corey is survived by his wife, Deborah Kneeland of Pembroke; his daughter, Amber Kneeland and her boyfriend Deric Fields of Concord; his sisters, Kathi Ingalsbe and her husband James of NC and Kristyn Royer of WA; his brother in law, Michael Kurylak and his wife Tina of FL; his uncle, Kenny Sprague and his wife Karen of ME; and several nieces and nephews
Corey was predeceased by his son, Dylan J Kneeland.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 12-1PM on Friday, November 13 at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 1PM with burial to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
