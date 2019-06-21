Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinne Gloria Tremblay. View Sign Service Information Tasker Funeral Home - Dover 621 Central Ave Dover , NH 03820 (603)-742-4961 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tasker Funeral Home - Dover 621 Central Ave Dover , NH 03820 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 178 Elm Street Biddeford , NH Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Corinne Gloria (Bouchard) Tremblay, 89, wife of Dick Tremblay, passed into heaven on Tuesday June 19, 2019, with family by her side.



Born on Dec. 28, 1929, in St. Agathe, Maine, she was the youngest of six children of Henry and Annie (Dufour) Bouchard.



In 1939, the family moved to Biddeford, Maine, where she attended local schools. In 1948, she graduated from St. Joseph's High School.



She was employed as a bookkeeper at Beach Motors where she met the love of her life, (Joseph) Richard E. Tremblay. They wed in 1956 and had two children, Jeanne and Christopher.



Corinne and Dick were married for 56 years and had homes in Manchester, where their children were raised, built a retirement home on Lake Winnipesaukee then onto the Wellington Aero Club in southeast Florida where they lived for 20 years while summering in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, before moving back to New Hampshire. They also traveled around the United States and several places in Europe during their time together.



Corinne was a sweet and gentle lady; an avid reader who loved to walk most times 2 to 3 miles per day; a faithful watcher of "Jeopardy!"; and a collector of loon and hot air balloons items. In addition, she was an expert at trivia games, sought after by everyone at family gatherings and reunions because it would ensure a win for the team.



She dedicated her life to keeping warm and beautiful homes for her husband Dick, and most quietly and humbly taking care of those she loved from her mother and then father during their last few years, to taking selfless care of her husband and their son Chris who was born with muscular dystrophy. She regularly attended church wherever they lived and prayed the rosary almost every day.



Corinne was predeceased by her parents; five siblings; her husband and her son; and her son-in-law, Gary.



Family members include her daughter, Jeanne V. (Tremblay) Supple; her granddaughter, Lindsay A. (Supple) Callaghan and her husband Patrick; her grandson, Nicholas J. Supple and his partner Armani Thao; her granddaughter, Stephanie M. Supple; and her three great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Ronan and Garrett.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine.



Please visit

