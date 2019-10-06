Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelia Ann "Connie" (Cronin) Bolton. View Sign Service Information Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Ferry Street Hudson , NH 03051 (603)-882-9431 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Ferry Street Hudson , NH 03051 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the XIII Parish at St. John the Evangelist Church 27 Library St Hudson , NH View Map Burial Following Services St. Patrick's Cemetery Derry Rd Hudson , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cornelia Ann (Cronin) Bolton peacefully returned home to her heavenly Father on October 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home.



Connie was born on January 29, 1933, to the late Cornelius Cronin and Mary (Lynch) Cronin. She was born and raised in Manchester, N.H.



She was the beloved and devoted wife of Nicholas J. Bolton with whom she celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past May.



Nick and Connie settled in Hudson, N.H., where they resided for 60 years and raised their six children.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Kathleen Bai and her partner Joe Onofrio of Old Saybrook, Conn., Deborah Barnard of Hudson, N.H., Michael and his wife Diane Bolton of Hampton, N.H., Karen Bolton of Newbury, Mass., Peggy and her husband Mark Crisman of Bow, N.H. She is also survived by her 11 adoring grandchildren: Kevin, Kerry, Jeff, Nicholas, Carolyn, Brittany, Anna, Michael, Molly, Maggie and Danny and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Thomas and Dee Bolton of Nashua, N.H., and her Cronin and Bolton nieces and nephews.



Connie was an active member of the Nashua YMCA for many years.



In addition to the good friends she made at the Y, she enjoyed a lifetime of friendship with her weekly coffee group. She was a communicant, Eucharistic minister and active parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church, as well as a 20-year volunteer for Meals on Wheels and one of the original volunteers at the Nashua Soup Kitchen.



She was predeceased by her son Daniel Bolton, her brother and sister-in-law Jack and Gertrude Cronin and her son-in-law Robert Barnard.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 6, from 1-5 p.m. in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry St., Hudson. Her funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John the XIII Parish at St. John the Evangelist Church, 27 Library St., Hudson, NH on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial immediately following at St. Patrick's Cemetery on Derry Rd. in Hudson, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions to St. Vincent de Paul at St. John the Evangelist Church.



To leave an online message of condolence or to get more information, please visit

