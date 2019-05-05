Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Courtney Donnell Hof. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Church 724 Main Street, New London, , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Georges Mills, NH - Courtney Donnell Hof, 36, of Prospect Hill Road, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home.



She was born in Manchester, NH on February 8, 1983.



She graduated from Sunapee High School and Southern NH University. Courtney had worked in the counseling field in NH and FL.



She resided in Sunapee, FL, NY and then back in Sunapee. Courtney had a great sense of humor and enjoyed warmer temperatures. She loved spending time at the Canaan Street Lake cottage where she could boat and spend time outdoors.



Her father, William James Donnell, Jr., died in 1988 and she is also predeceased by her brother, William J. Donnell III. She is survived by her husband, Zak Hof of Georges Mills, NH; her mother, Theresa (Planisky) Donnell of Georges Mills, NH; her brother and his wife, Joseph and Bridget Drake of Nottingham, NH; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London, NH.

Georges Mills, NH - Courtney Donnell Hof, 36, of Prospect Hill Road, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home.She was born in Manchester, NH on February 8, 1983.She graduated from Sunapee High School and Southern NH University. Courtney had worked in the counseling field in NH and FL.She resided in Sunapee, FL, NY and then back in Sunapee. Courtney had a great sense of humor and enjoyed warmer temperatures. She loved spending time at the Canaan Street Lake cottage where she could boat and spend time outdoors.Her father, William James Donnell, Jr., died in 1988 and she is also predeceased by her brother, William J. Donnell III. She is survived by her husband, Zak Hof of Georges Mills, NH; her mother, Theresa (Planisky) Donnell of Georges Mills, NH; her brother and his wife, Joseph and Bridget Drake of Nottingham, NH; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London, NH. Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close