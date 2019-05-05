Georges Mills, NH - Courtney Donnell Hof, 36, of Prospect Hill Road, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Manchester, NH on February 8, 1983.
She graduated from Sunapee High School and Southern NH University. Courtney had worked in the counseling field in NH and FL.
She resided in Sunapee, FL, NY and then back in Sunapee. Courtney had a great sense of humor and enjoyed warmer temperatures. She loved spending time at the Canaan Street Lake cottage where she could boat and spend time outdoors.
Her father, William James Donnell, Jr., died in 1988 and she is also predeceased by her brother, William J. Donnell III. She is survived by her husband, Zak Hof of Georges Mills, NH; her mother, Theresa (Planisky) Donnell of Georges Mills, NH; her brother and his wife, Joseph and Bridget Drake of Nottingham, NH; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London, NH.
Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2019