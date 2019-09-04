Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bernier Funeral Home 49 South Street Somersworth , NH 03878 (603)-692-2160 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rinks at Exeter Send Flowers Obituary

SOMERSWORTH - Courtney Marie (King) Turgeon, 54, of Somersworth, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by her family after suffering a catastrophic ruptured brain aneurysm earlier in the week.



Born in Brookhaven, N.Y., Courtney is survived by her husband Brian; her sons, Tanner McEntee and Ty Turgeon; her mother, Kathleen McAllister and her husband Robert; her father, John King and his wife Barbara; sister, Lara and Jamie Arsenault, Ryder and Dempsey; sister, Sydney and Erin Caretti, Quinlan and Allister; stepbrother, Scott and Tina King, Lexi, Abigail, Gage; stepsister, Brooke, Erinn, Cheyenne; Bob's brothers Zack and Nick Vaughan; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Roland Turgeon; brother-in-law, Kevin and Lisa, Hannah; and brother-in-law, Michael and Kerri Turgeon.



Courtney graduated from Northeastern University in 1987 and her career as a pharmacist began at Brooks Pharmacy. She moved to Hannaford Pharmacy several years ago and worked throughout New Hampshire and Maine training new pharmacy staff and dispensing prescriptions. More recently, she primarily worked at Hannaford in Dover and at Martin's Point in Maine. She loved her "PharmFam" and cared deeply for her customers. Courtney was dedicated, compassionate, kind, gentle, and generous. When she developed a particular interest in diabetes, she became a specialist to help people understand its complexities and prescribed medications.



Courtney's husband Brian and sons Tanner and Ty were the loves of her life, and they adored her in return. Her favorite pleasures were being with her family, sitting with Barbara and "Big R" on their back deck, cheering for the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots, skiing at Sunday River, spending time with her "hockey family" and her wide circle of friends. Courtney was a loyal friend in good times and bad; when her dearest friend Renee Dupuis was diagnosed with cancer, she helped Renee to gracefully battle it until its tragic end, and then was available to Renee's family to help them recover from their loss. She was loved by, and returned love to, so very many.



"CourtStar" radiated ebullience and light when entering a room and will forever be remembered as an indelible singular brilliance in the lives of a great number of people. She had a spark for life and embraced EVERYONE, no matter who, where, or when. Courtney made time for all, always with a twinkle in her eye. We were all drawn to her dazzling light, and her compassion, dedication, beauty and grace will be with us forever.



Several years ago, Courtney signed up to be an organ and tissue donor; as a final act of kindness, she provided gifts of miracles for others. Her life is a complete circle of excellence, and the legacy she leaves for us is the inspiration to try a little harder, care beyond ourselves, smile to brighten someone's day, connect with tenderness, and exist with utmost integrity.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Rinks at Exeter.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to End 68 Hours of Hunger-Somersworth, P.O. Box 676, Somersworth, N.H. 03878.



Bernier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



