Craig D. Steensen, born October 16, 1956, died peacefully in his home after a short battle with cancer, on October 25, 2019.
Craig was a recently retired stone and gravel scale master, previously working in various construction jobs and owning and operating a successful landscaping business for 10 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, watching football, working on projects in his yard and traveling to Puerto Rico. He was warmly known for his sense of humor, colorful language, innate ability to make friends with anyone he met and always providing a helping hand.
Craig was married to his wife Karen for 33 years. They have three children; Danielle, Craig James and Chelsea. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia Smith; his sister, Debra Zelechoski; cousins, niece and nephew. He is predeceased by his sister, Robin Steensen and his step-father, Robert Smith.
Arrangements: His Memorial Gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester, on Saturday, November 2, from 1:00 to 4:00P.M. with a Memorial Service at 3:00P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NHFoodbank.org. To view Craig's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 29, 2019