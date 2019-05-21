Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Manchester Christian Church 1308 Wellington Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Craig E. Gordon, 64, of Manchester, died May 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on Feb. 22, 1955, he was the son of the late Charles and Harriet (Gifford) Gordon. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Craig graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1974. He attended Plymouth State College.



In his early years, he worked alongside his father and brother as an insurance agent at Charles Gordon Insurance. Later, he was a meat cutter at Hannaford Supermarket, until his retirement.



Devoted to his faith, Craig was a member of Manchester Christian Church where he was an active volunteer.



He was a member of the Optimist International Club. He was awarded Optimist of the Year in 1985.



Craig loved spending summers with his family in York Beach, Maine.



Known for his sharp wit and sense of humor, Craig reveled in bringing a laugh to those around him. His family was the center of his life. He delighted in being a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Craig will be deeply missed, and his memory held dear by his family and friends.



Family members include his beloved wife of 41 years, Janet (Livingston) Gordon; a son, Andrew Gordon and his wife, Katie; a daughter, Jennifer Gordon; a granddaughter, Hannah; a brother, Bradley Gordon; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a brother, Charles "Chuck" Gordon.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Friday at 9 a.m. in Manchester Christian Church, 1308 Wellington Road, Manchester. Burial will take place in First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.



