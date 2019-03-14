MANCHESTER - Curney "Ben" Russell, 82, of Manchester, passed away peacefully in his sleep March 11, 2019.
He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, on Jan. 2, 1937. He came to the United States in his late thirties and found his forever home in Manchester.
He was a hard worker who worked seven days a week until he was 80 years old. His livery service, which he owned and operated for 20 years, made him a staple at the Manchester airport. There wasn't a highway in New England that he was not familiar with. In his downtime he enjoyed playing dominoes and poker.
He leaves behind seven children Marcia Soha, Sharon Russell, Angella Russell, Nicole Russell, Benjamin Peabody, Curney Russell and Jillian Peabody, as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his eldest son Donald "Colin" Russell. He will be dearly missed by his family.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. A graveside committal service will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, at 12:30 p.m. To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
