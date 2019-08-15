MANCHESTER - Curtis C. Ketchie, 76, of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in the Crestwood Center, Milford.
Born on Aug. 9, 1943, in Macon, Ga., he was the son of Sally (Gauthier) and Marvin E. Ketchie. Raised in Manchester, he attended local schools.
In 1962, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
After his military service, Curtis attended Lowell Tech and began his career as an assembler for Digital Equipment.
Curtis married the love of his life, Sandra Penniman, on Aug. 17, 1963. He was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Manchester and one of the founding members of the New Testament Quartet. He was also a member of the 1st New Hampshire Regiment, Revolutionary War Reenactment Unit.
Family members include his wife, Sandra Ketchie of Manchester; his daughters and their husbands, Deborah and Robert Young of Manchester, and Karen and David Krause of Manchester; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Wise and her husband Bradford, Robert A. Young, Tasha Krause, and Jeremiah Krause; and his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald W. and Linda Ketchie.
SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 355 Smyth Road, Manchester. Private interment will take place at a later date.
Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, is in charge of arrangements.
For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 15, 2019