Curtis Lee Boles, 47, of Derry, NH, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Derry Health & Rehabilitation, Derry. He was born in Manchester, NH on May 19, 1972, a son of Janice (Merrill) Boles and the late Leland (Lee) Boles of Derry. He graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1993.
He volunteered at Parkland Medical Center for 20 years, logging many hours every year. He was a member of the Special Olympics Timberwolves of Derry for many years. He loved people and he was loved by many, especially his family.
Curtis is survived by his mother Janice of Derry; one sister, Kimberly Dunton and her husband Everett of Derry; three brothers, Douglas Boles and his wife Evelyn and Kevin Boles, all of Derry, and Kerry Boles and his wife Laura of Hampstead, NH. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Deborah Steckis of Manchester and Katie M. Boles of Derry as well as his father, Leland Boles
All arrangements at this time will be held privately. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. The Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting the family with Curtis's arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
He volunteered at Parkland Medical Center for 20 years, logging many hours every year. He was a member of the Special Olympics Timberwolves of Derry for many years. He loved people and he was loved by many, especially his family.
Curtis is survived by his mother Janice of Derry; one sister, Kimberly Dunton and her husband Everett of Derry; three brothers, Douglas Boles and his wife Evelyn and Kevin Boles, all of Derry, and Kerry Boles and his wife Laura of Hampstead, NH. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Deborah Steckis of Manchester and Katie M. Boles of Derry as well as his father, Leland Boles
All arrangements at this time will be held privately. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. The Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting the family with Curtis's arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2020.