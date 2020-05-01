Curtis Lee Boles
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Lee Boles, 47, of Derry, NH, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Derry Health & Rehabilitation, Derry. He was born in Manchester, NH on May 19, 1972, a son of Janice (Merrill) Boles and the late Leland (Lee) Boles of Derry. He graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1993.

He volunteered at Parkland Medical Center for 20 years, logging many hours every year. He was a member of the Special Olympics Timberwolves of Derry for many years. He loved people and he was loved by many, especially his family.

Curtis is survived by his mother Janice of Derry; one sister, Kimberly Dunton and her husband Everett of Derry; three brothers, Douglas Boles and his wife Evelyn and Kevin Boles, all of Derry, and Kerry Boles and his wife Laura of Hampstead, NH. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Deborah Steckis of Manchester and Katie M. Boles of Derry as well as his father, Leland Boles

All arrangements at this time will be held privately. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. The Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting the family with Curtis's arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved