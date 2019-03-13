Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINDHAM - Curtis T. McGadden, 47, of Windham, passed away Sunday at Parkland Medical, Derry, from complications arising after a courageous battle with cancer.



Curtis was born in Methuen, Mass., grew up in Windham, graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1990 and attended college at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence.



Curtis worked in his family business, Xcel Fire Protection, as a project manager. He helped grow the business from the ground up and was well respected and loved by all who worked with him. Curtis was an adventurous free spirit who loved surfing, mountain biking and snowboarding. He was an extremely talented artist and musician. He also loved exploring the beaches and mountains in his VW Westfalia with his girlfriend Leigh Ann.



He is survived by his parents Chris and Pauline McGadden, 50-year residents of Windham; long-time girlfriend, Leigh Ann Miefert of Derry; brother and sisters, Christopher III and his wife Noelani McGadden of Bedford, Cathy and her husband Tim Tsetsilas of Londonderry, and Cheryl and her husband Branden Tsetsilas of Windham; nieces and nephews, Sean, Aidan, Tara, Sheridan, Erika, Alex, Sarah, Livi, Ava and Teya; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, Windham. A Celebration of Life mercy meal will follow church services, location to be announced.



Calling hours are Friday, March 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Surfing with Smiles organization, a local non-profit organization that provides surfing opportunities for children with disabilities:



