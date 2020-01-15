Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Custode N. Stella Jr.. View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - Custode N. Stella Jr., 77, of Derry, died peacefully on Jan. 11, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.



Born in Lawrence, Mass., on Oct. 14, 1942, he was the son of Custode N. Stella Sr. and Pearl (Gallien) Stella.



In 1960, he graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry. He attended Delaware State University.



He served four years in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del.



"Gus" worked many years in the chemical industry before retiring from Freudenberg NOK, Manchester. At that point his life took him on a completely different career path. He began working at Pinkerton Academy for the "Work to Learn" program, working with special needs students. He loved working with the students, helping them learn a career and build independence.



He was an avid skier, biker, runner, and bodybuilder. You could always find Gus on Cannon Mountain or Bretton Woods, running around town or having biking adventures. With no knowledge of soccer, he learned the skills that it took to be a certified coach so that he could be involved with his son's life. He was actively involved with the Maine-New Hampshire Chapter,



He loved to travel out west to Colorado, Wyoming and Montana and perfected his horse-riding skills at several dude ranches. More than anything, he had a love for his family and pride in his son's accomplishments. His energy was never-ending.



Once diagnosed with Parkinson's, Gus became actively involved with a local Parkinson's support group and the New England Parkinson's Ride. Both of these groups gave him much comfort.



Family members include his wife of 43 years, MaryEllen (McMullen) Stella; his son, Michael Stella and daughter-in-law, Katie (Francoeur) Stella, of Derry; three grandchildren; three sisters; and cousins.



He was predeceased by a son and daughter.



SERVICES: After cremation, funeral services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New England Parkinson's Ride, P.O. Box 1124, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.



LIVE.RIDE.CURE.



Carrier Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To leave a message of condolence, please visit





