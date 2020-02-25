Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia A. Flynn. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - Cynthia A. (Mulhearn) Paveglio Flynn, of Concord, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Concord Hospital surrounded by her family and closest friends.



Born in East Greenwich, R.I., on Jan. 28, 1953, she was the youngest daughter of the late Vincent and Gloria Mulhearn.



In 1971, she graduated as senior class president from Bishop Brady High School. She was involved in many activities during her school years.



After graduation, Cindy went to work for the State of New Hampshire Labor Department, where she rose to the rank of Wage and Hour Administrator, Inspection Division. During her years with the department, Cindy took great pride in protecting the safety of workers especially in boilers and elevators. She was involved with numerous committees focused on issues affecting workers and to assist in developing solutions for improvements to the working environment for all. She was the recipient of many awards for her endeavors. She greatly enjoyed this work and greeted the challenges it brought with a smile.



Cindy embraced all of life with a spunky attitude. Her passion was helping others overcome challenges at any stage of life. Her hand was always available to those seeking help.



She enjoyed many pastimes including walking, swimming, motorcycling and spending time with her family and friends, of which there were many. Her home was always open and available and a second home to many of her son's friends during his growing up years. She enjoyed providing a safe and nurturing environment to anyone who walked through her door. She was known as feisty, grumpy and the favorite nickname: Little Cindy. But she will be most remembered for fashion statements and her love for the color purple.



Cindy was one of the first recipients of a new and experimental procedure of pancreatic stem cell transplantation for which she traveled to Minnesota on Sept. 23, 2011, which extended her life by many years.



She was also an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous, attaining 30-plus years of sobriety and helping many women over the years.



She was predeceased by her sister, Shirley J. DellaVentura of Valpariso, Ind.; and her husbands, Michael Paveglio and Richard M. Flynn, both of Concord.



Family members include her son, Anthony Paveglio and his wife, Amanda; her granddaughters, Piper Lynn and Rachele Corinne and their dogs, Ammo and Milah; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, immediately followed by a memorial service in the funeral home. Burial will be held in the spring in Blossom Hill Cemetery.



For those attending the services please consider wearing something purple.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Md. 20814.



Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements.



Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

